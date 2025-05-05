Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ammunition specialist sling load training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by Chad Menegay 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Aerial transport can give a rapid resupply to the warfighter and move ammunition to areas we can’t get to by convoy if roads are bad or there is no access.

    Ammunition specialists from Echo Company, 832nd Ordnance Battalion practice the critical skill of sling loading with 2nd Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment Soldiers and their Black Hawks here at Fort Gregg-Adams, where we provide the foundation on which the Army builds readiness.

    (Music is licensed as royalty-free and copyright-safe with the description, "You can use this audio track in any of your videos, including videos that you monetize. No attribution is required.")

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 14:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 961599
    VIRIN: 250501-A-WA652-8142
    Filename: DOD_110980570
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ammunition specialist sling load training, by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    usarmy
    warrior ethos
    be all you can be
    lethality
    support starts here

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download