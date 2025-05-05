Ammunition specialist sling load training

Aerial transport can give a rapid resupply to the warfighter and move ammunition to areas we can’t get to by convoy if roads are bad or there is no access.
Ammunition specialists from Echo Company, 832nd Ordnance Battalion practice the critical skill of sling loading with 2nd Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment Soldiers and their Black Hawks here at Fort Gregg-Adams, where we provide the foundation on which the Army builds readiness.
