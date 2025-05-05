Ammunition specialist sling load training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aerial transport can give a rapid resupply to the warfighter and move ammunition to areas we can’t get to by convoy if roads are bad or there is no access.



Ammunition specialists from Echo Company, 832nd Ordnance Battalion practice the critical skill of sling loading with 2nd Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment Soldiers and their Black Hawks here at Fort Gregg-Adams, where we provide the foundation on which the Army builds readiness.



