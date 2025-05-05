video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/961598" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with the Special Reaction Team (SRT), with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, execute rifle drill during courses of fire for the SRT lethal weapons training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, April 29, 2025. The Special Reaction Team is comprised of military police personnel trained to give an installation commander the ability to counter a threat situation surpassing normal law enforcement capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by PFC. Jaden Beardsley)