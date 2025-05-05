U.S. Marines with the Special Reaction Team (SRT), with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, execute rifle drill during courses of fire for the SRT lethal weapons training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, April 29, 2025. The Special Reaction Team is comprised of military police personnel trained to give an installation commander the ability to counter a threat situation surpassing normal law enforcement capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by PFC. Jaden Beardsley)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 14:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961598
|VIRIN:
|250429-M-BA951-7732
|Filename:
|DOD_110980557
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Special Reaction Team, by PFC Jaden Beardsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
