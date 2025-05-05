Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Reaction Team

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jaden Beardsley 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines with the Special Reaction Team (SRT), with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, execute rifle drill during courses of fire for the SRT lethal weapons training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, April 29, 2025. The Special Reaction Team is comprised of military police personnel trained to give an installation commander the ability to counter a threat situation surpassing normal law enforcement capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by PFC. Jaden Beardsley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 14:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961598
    VIRIN: 250429-M-BA951-7732
    Filename: DOD_110980557
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Reaction Team, by PFC Jaden Beardsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rifle, Team, range, pistol, ammunition

