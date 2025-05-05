Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: SPMAGTF-ACM Trains with French Armed Forces and U.S. Navy During Exercise Chesapeake 2025

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Cpl. Osmar VasquezHernandez 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Alert Contingency MAGTF (SPMAGTF-ACM) (SPMAGTF-ACM) participate in Exercise Chesapeake 2025 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 25-May 2, 2025. Exercise Chesapeake 2025 was a bilateral U.S.–French naval exercise that underscored a commitment to interoperability, maritime readiness, and shared values. The exercise took place as the U.S. Marine Corps is celebrating 250 years of warfighting excellence and reflects the Marine Corps’ commitment to global partnerships and naval integration, enabling the force to rapidly respond to crises, deter adversaries, and reassure allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Osmar VasquezHernandez)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 14:20
