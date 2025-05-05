U.S. Marines and Sailors with the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Alert Contingency MAGTF (SPMAGTF-ACM) (SPMAGTF-ACM) participate in Exercise Chesapeake 2025 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 25-May 2, 2025. Exercise Chesapeake 2025 was a bilateral U.S.–French naval exercise that underscored a commitment to interoperability, maritime readiness, and shared values. The exercise took place as the U.S. Marine Corps is celebrating 250 years of warfighting excellence and reflects the Marine Corps’ commitment to global partnerships and naval integration, enabling the force to rapidly respond to crises, deter adversaries, and reassure allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Osmar VasquezHernandez)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 14:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961591
|VIRIN:
|250505-M-DC083-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110980440
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: SPMAGTF-ACM Trains with French Armed Forces and U.S. Navy During Exercise Chesapeake 2025, by Cpl Osmar VasquezHernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
