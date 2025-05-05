Space Systems Command has achieved Operational Acceptance for the SBIRS Survivable Endurable Evolution (S2E2) program - a major milestone for U.S. missile defense and resiliency in contest and degraded environments. The S2E2 program is a next-gen, mobile ground system boosting the resilience and endurance of our National missile warning architecture. (U.S. Space Force video)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 13:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961584
|VIRIN:
|250301-O-UO517-9817
|Filename:
|DOD_110980350
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SBIRS Survivable Endurable Evolution (S2E2), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.