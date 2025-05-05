video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Space Systems Command has achieved Operational Acceptance for the SBIRS Survivable Endurable Evolution (S2E2) program - a major milestone for U.S. missile defense and resiliency in contest and degraded environments. The S2E2 program is a next-gen, mobile ground system boosting the resilience and endurance of our National missile warning architecture. (U.S. Space Force video)