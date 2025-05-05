Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SBIRS Survivable Endurable Evolution (S2E2)

    EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Space Systems Command

    Space Systems Command has achieved Operational Acceptance for the SBIRS Survivable Endurable Evolution (S2E2) program - a major milestone for U.S. missile defense and resiliency in contest and degraded environments. The S2E2 program is a next-gen, mobile ground system boosting the resilience and endurance of our National missile warning architecture. (U.S. Space Force video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 13:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961584
    VIRIN: 250301-O-UO517-9817
    Filename: DOD_110980350
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SBIRS Survivable Endurable Evolution (S2E2), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

