video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/961580" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Developed a professional animation in observance of Mother’s Day that highlighted the dual role of mothers serving in the Air Force Reserve on May 8, 2025 on Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. The piece honored their service and sacrifice, reinforcing the Department of Defense’s commitment to supporting military families and strengthening the foundation for future force readiness. (U.S. Air Force Animation by Mr. Ivan Rivera)