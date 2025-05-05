Developed a professional animation in observance of Mother’s Day that highlighted the dual role of mothers serving in the Air Force Reserve on May 8, 2025 on Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. The piece honored their service and sacrifice, reinforcing the Department of Defense’s commitment to supporting military families and strengthening the foundation for future force readiness. (U.S. Air Force Animation by Mr. Ivan Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 12:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961580
|VIRIN:
|250508-F-ML705-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110980275
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mother's Day, by Ivan Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
