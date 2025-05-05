Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mother's Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Video by Ivan Rivera 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Developed a professional animation in observance of Mother’s Day that highlighted the dual role of mothers serving in the Air Force Reserve on May 8, 2025 on Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. The piece honored their service and sacrifice, reinforcing the Department of Defense’s commitment to supporting military families and strengthening the foundation for future force readiness. (U.S. Air Force Animation by Mr. Ivan Rivera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 12:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961580
    VIRIN: 250508-F-ML705-1001
    Filename: DOD_110980275
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mother's Day, by Ivan Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download