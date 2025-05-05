An Agriculture Specialist examines imported fresh cut flowers for possible dangerous pests, El Paso Bridge of the Americas cargo lot, El Paso, Texas, May 7, 2025
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 13:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961575
|VIRIN:
|250507-H-D0456-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110980165
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-roll CBP Agriculture Specialist examines fresh cut flower imports., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.