Pharmacy Volunteer

The 19th Medical Group - Little Rock AFB pharmacy serves over 42,000 people across fives states — the second buisest pharmacy in the Air Force per capita — and 26 volunteers are critical to the team.
It’s because of these volunteers that the mission of care doesn’t miss a beat. Their quiet dedication makes all the difference in the lives of patients and staff alike.
