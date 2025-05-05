Pharmacy Volunteer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 19th Medical Group - Little Rock AFB pharmacy serves over 42,000 people across fives states — the second buisest pharmacy in the Air Force per capita — and 26 volunteers are critical to the team.

It’s because of these volunteers that the mission of care doesn’t miss a beat. Their quiet dedication makes all the difference in the lives of patients and staff alike.