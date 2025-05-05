Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pharmacy Volunteer

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega, Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona and Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett

    19th Airlift Wing

    The 19th Medical Group - Little Rock AFB pharmacy serves over 42,000 people across fives states — the second buisest pharmacy in the Air Force per capita — and 26 volunteers are critical to the team.
    It’s because of these volunteers that the mission of care doesn’t miss a beat. Their quiet dedication makes all the difference in the lives of patients and staff alike.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 12:18
    Location: US

