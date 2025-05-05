Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5-4 ADAR Supports Formidable Shield 2025 (B Roll Package 1)

    NORWAY

    05.07.2025

    Video by Capt. Alexander Watkins 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    5-4 ADAR supports exercise Formidable Shield 2025 with short range air defense from the SGT Stout.

    Formidable Shield 25 is a U.S. Sixth Fleet-led, multinational exercise focused on integrated air and missile defense. The live-fire training brings together naval, air and ground forces from 10 NATO allies and partners.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 12:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961570
    VIRIN: 250507-A-KX519-2610
    Filename: DOD_110980091
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: NO

    NATO, EUCOM, StrongerTogether, SwordOfFreedom, Sixth Fleet, FormidableShield25

