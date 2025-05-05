5-4 ADAR supports exercise Formidable Shield 2025 with short range air defense from the SGT Stout.
Formidable Shield 25 is a U.S. Sixth Fleet-led, multinational exercise focused on integrated air and missile defense. The live-fire training brings together naval, air and ground forces from 10 NATO allies and partners.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 12:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961570
|VIRIN:
|250507-A-KX519-2610
|Filename:
|DOD_110980091
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 5-4 ADAR Supports Formidable Shield 2025 (B Roll Package 1), by CPT Alexander Watkins, identified by DVIDS
