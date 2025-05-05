U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Capt.) Marcus Brooks and civilian chaplain Father Phil Mahalic promote the upcoming True North Vacation Bible School in a video recorded at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, May 1, 2025. The chaplains highlighted the event’s theme—an Alaskan adventure—and shared details about the June 9–13 program designed for children in pre-K through fifth grade. Hosted at Randolph Elementary School, the weeklong experience features glacier games, Bible stories, science stations, skits, and music to help children explore values like trust, hope, and guidance in a fun and engaging environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan R. Mallard)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 12:39
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|961568
|VIRIN:
|250501-F-YD772-9136
|Filename:
|DOD_110980070
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JBSA-Randolph Chaplain's Vacation Bible School, by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.