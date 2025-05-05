JBSA-Randolph Chaplain's Vacation Bible School

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Capt.) Marcus Brooks and civilian chaplain Father Phil Mahalic promote the upcoming True North Vacation Bible School in a video recorded at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, May 1, 2025. The chaplains highlighted the event’s theme—an Alaskan adventure—and shared details about the June 9–13 program designed for children in pre-K through fifth grade. Hosted at Randolph Elementary School, the weeklong experience features glacier games, Bible stories, science stations, skits, and music to help children explore values like trust, hope, and guidance in a fun and engaging environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan R. Mallard)