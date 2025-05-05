Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBSA-Randolph Chaplain's Vacation Bible School

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by Jonathan Mallard 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Capt.) Marcus Brooks and civilian chaplain Father Phil Mahalic promote the upcoming True North Vacation Bible School in a video recorded at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, May 1, 2025. The chaplains highlighted the event’s theme—an Alaskan adventure—and shared details about the June 9–13 program designed for children in pre-K through fifth grade. Hosted at Randolph Elementary School, the weeklong experience features glacier games, Bible stories, science stations, skits, and music to help children explore values like trust, hope, and guidance in a fun and engaging environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan R. Mallard)

    Category: Commercials
    TAGS

    Chaplains
    Religious Affairs
    Vacation Bible School
    Joint Base San Antonio
    502d ABW
    Joint Base San Antonio - Randolph

