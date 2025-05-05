2025 Training Commands' Fittest Instructor Competition Reel

U.S. Marines participate in the 2025 Training Commands' Fittest Instructor Competition on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 23-30, 2024. The Fittest Instructor competition brings Marines from different units together to compete in a variety of events to include, swimming, strength and endurance exercises, a U.S. Army fitness test, a Manion WOD, and more. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Levi J. Guerra)
