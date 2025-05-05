Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Training Commands' Fittest Instructor Competition Reel

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. Levi Guerra 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines participate in the 2025 Training Commands' Fittest Instructor Competition on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 23-30, 2024. The Fittest Instructor competition brings Marines from different units together to compete in a variety of events to include, swimming, strength and endurance exercises, a U.S. Army fitness test, a Manion WOD, and more. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Levi J. Guerra)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 12:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 961561
    VIRIN: 250430-M-AJ435-6997
    Filename: DOD_110979932
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Training Commands' Fittest Instructor Competition Reel, by Sgt Levi Guerra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

