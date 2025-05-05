2025 Training Commands' Fittest Instructor Competition Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/961561" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines participate in the 2025 Training Commands' Fittest Instructor Competition on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 23-30, 2024. The Fittest Instructor competition brings Marines from different units together to compete in a variety of events to include, swimming, strength and endurance exercises, a U.S. Army fitness test, a Manion WOD, and more. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Levi J. Guerra)