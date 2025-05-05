Caribbean Task Force brief distinguished visitors during TRADEWINDS 25

Multinational service members participating in the Caribbean Task Force during TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) brief distinguished visitors at Teteron Barracks in Teteron Bay, Trinidad and Tobago, May 7, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by SSG Priscilla Desormeaux)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 11:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961556
|VIRIN:
|250507-A-ZT166-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110979883
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|TT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
