    Caribbean Task Force brief distinguished visitors during TRADEWINDS 25

    TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

    05.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Priscilla Desormeaux 

    U.S. Army South

    Multinational service members participating in the Caribbean Task Force during TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) brief distinguished visitors at Teteron Barracks in Teteron Bay, Trinidad and Tobago, May 7, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by SSG Priscilla Desormeaux)

    TW25, TRADEWINDS 25, Caribbean Task Force, Multinational Operations, Distinguished Visitor

