Signals Locked: 3ID’s Electronic Warfare Fight at Combined Resolve 25-02

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Johnathan Ramsey, assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, discusses the role of electronic warfare during Combined Resolve 25-02 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center on Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, May 7, 2025. Ramsey highlights how the Beast+ system supports EW efforts by scanning the electromagnetic spectrum to detect enemy signals, identify spoofing or jamming threats, and enhance battlefield awareness for maneuver elements. Combined Resolve is part of the Army’s “Transforming in Contact” initiative, which assesses the effectiveness of electronic warfare and counter-unmanned aerial systems, as well as how force structure changes and current tactics align with emerging technologies. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)



“Blissful” by Glyn M Owen is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license please email team@dewolfemusic.com