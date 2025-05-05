Army ROTC at the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition | 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The University of Minnesota's Army ROTC program placed second overall in the 2025 Sandhurst Military Skills Competition held at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., May 2-3. This is the highest placement of an Army ROTC team in the history of the over half a century old competition. (U.S. Army video by Kyle Crawford)



Army ROTC Cadets compete in the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition hosted by the U.S. Academy at West Point, N.Y., May 2-3, 2025. Forty-eight teams participated in the competition including U.S. service academies, Army ROTC programs, and international teams.



The competition included long-distance movements over rough terrain, team fitness events, small boat movements, and marksmanship and medical skills, among other rigorous tasks.



The University of Minnesota placed second out of 48 teams and won the ROTC cup during the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition, West Point, N.Y., May 2-3, 2025. This is the first time an Army ROTC team has placed in the top two spots at the mentally and physically challenging international competition.