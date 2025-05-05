Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army ROTC at the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition | 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Video by Kyle Crawford 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    The University of Minnesota's Army ROTC program placed second overall in the 2025 Sandhurst Military Skills Competition held at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., May 2-3. This is the highest placement of an Army ROTC team in the history of the over half a century old competition. (U.S. Army video by Kyle Crawford)

    Event b-roll starts at 00:00
    Army ROTC Cadets compete in the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition hosted by the U.S. Academy at West Point, N.Y., May 2-3, 2025. Forty-eight teams participated in the competition including U.S. service academies, Army ROTC programs, and international teams.

    The competition included long-distance movements over rough terrain, team fitness events, small boat movements, and marksmanship and medical skills, among other rigorous tasks.

    University of Minnesota b-roll starts at 05:37

    The University of Minnesota placed second out of 48 teams and won the ROTC cup during the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition, West Point, N.Y., May 2-3, 2025. This is the first time an Army ROTC team has placed in the top two spots at the mentally and physically challenging international competition.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 09:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961533
    VIRIN: 250502-A-YR592-1154
    Filename: DOD_110979634
    Length: 00:06:04
    Location: NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army ROTC at the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition | 2025, by Kyle Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    University of Minnesota
    Army ROTC
    West Point The U.S. Military Academy
    Sandhurst 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download