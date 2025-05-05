The University of Minnesota's Army ROTC program placed second overall in the 2025 Sandhurst Military Skills Competition held at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., May 2-3. This is the highest placement of an Army ROTC team in the history of the over half a century old competition. (U.S. Army video by Kyle Crawford)
Event b-roll starts at 00:00
Army ROTC Cadets compete in the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition hosted by the U.S. Academy at West Point, N.Y., May 2-3, 2025. Forty-eight teams participated in the competition including U.S. service academies, Army ROTC programs, and international teams.
The competition included long-distance movements over rough terrain, team fitness events, small boat movements, and marksmanship and medical skills, among other rigorous tasks.
University of Minnesota b-roll starts at 05:37
The University of Minnesota placed second out of 48 teams and won the ROTC cup during the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition, West Point, N.Y., May 2-3, 2025. This is the first time an Army ROTC team has placed in the top two spots at the mentally and physically challenging international competition.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 09:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961533
|VIRIN:
|250502-A-YR592-1154
|Filename:
|DOD_110979634
|Length:
|00:06:04
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army ROTC at the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition | 2025, by Kyle Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.