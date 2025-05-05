Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring Our Legacy - World War II 80th anniversary wrap-up

    BELGIUM

    05.08.2025

    Video by Kristin Savage 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    As we conclude our year-long campaign, Honoring Our Legacy - World War II 80th Anniversary, take a look back at the recognition of the anniversary of Battle of the Bulge. The Battle of the Bulge was the largest single battle fought in Europe, lasting around 41 days and resulting in the deaths of approximately 19,000 American Soldiers.

    Students from SHAPE American High School visited Bastogne, Belgium to learn more about the battle leading up to the anniversary of the start of the battle. On the 80th anniversary, Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Benelux walked the path World War II Soldiers walked in 1944 to learn more about their journey and honor their legacy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 09:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 961530
    VIRIN: 250508-A-HE813-2631
    Filename: DOD_110979606
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: BE

    TAGS

    World War 2
    Battle of the Bulge
    armynewswire
    IMCOM - Europe
    Honoring our Legacy

