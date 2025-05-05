Honoring Our Legacy - World War II 80th anniversary wrap-up

As we conclude our year-long campaign, Honoring Our Legacy - World War II 80th Anniversary, take a look back at the recognition of the anniversary of Battle of the Bulge. The Battle of the Bulge was the largest single battle fought in Europe, lasting around 41 days and resulting in the deaths of approximately 19,000 American Soldiers.
Students from SHAPE American High School visited Bastogne, Belgium to learn more about the battle leading up to the anniversary of the start of the battle. On the 80th anniversary, Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Benelux walked the path World War II Soldiers walked in 1944 to learn more about their journey and honor their legacy.
