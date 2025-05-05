KS&CB Ep. 17 | Support On All Front

This month, we’re joined by Susan Demers, Vermont’s Reserve Component Transition Assistance Advisor, for a real talk about military life, the different stages, and how to navigate best.
Susan shares how she helps service members and their families navigate the transition process—whether it’s retirement, benefits, or finding support. Her role is all about making sure no one does it alone.
To connect with Susan:
Susan Demers RCTAA VT
802-585-8164
202-987-3536 (teams)
Sdemers.ctr@gapsi.com
To see more KS&CB:
www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/
www.facebook.com/kitchenspoonsandcombatboots
www.youtube.com/@VTNGFamilyPrograms
https://open.spotify.com/show/4giymY7yPrnpLjZarVza7m?si=BkIFpVDBRvqI-N3CVPWspw
