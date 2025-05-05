KS&CB Ep. 17 | Support On All Front

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/961523" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This month, we’re joined by Susan Demers, Vermont’s Reserve Component Transition Assistance Advisor, for a real talk about military life, the different stages, and how to navigate best.

Susan shares how she helps service members and their families navigate the transition process—whether it’s retirement, benefits, or finding support. Her role is all about making sure no one does it alone.



To connect with Susan:

Susan Demers RCTAA VT

802-585-8164

202-987-3536 (teams)

Sdemers.ctr@gapsi.com



To see more KS&CB:

www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/

www.facebook.com/kitchenspoonsandcombatboots

www.youtube.com/@VTNGFamilyPrograms

https://open.spotify.com/show/4giymY7yPrnpLjZarVza7m?si=BkIFpVDBRvqI-N3CVPWspw