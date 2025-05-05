Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KS&CB Ep. 17 | Support On All Front

    COLCHESTER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Video by Jeremiah Paquette 

    Family Programs - Vermont

    This month, we’re joined by Susan Demers, Vermont’s Reserve Component Transition Assistance Advisor, for a real talk about military life, the different stages, and how to navigate best.
    Susan shares how she helps service members and their families navigate the transition process—whether it’s retirement, benefits, or finding support. Her role is all about making sure no one does it alone.

    To connect with Susan:
    Susan Demers RCTAA VT 
    802-585-8164
    202-987-3536 (teams) 
    Sdemers.ctr@gapsi.com

    To see more KS&CB:
    www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/
    www.facebook.com/kitchenspoonsandcombatboots
    www.youtube.com/@VTNGFamilyPrograms
    https://open.spotify.com/show/4giymY7yPrnpLjZarVza7m?si=BkIFpVDBRvqI-N3CVPWspw

    TAGS

    TAA
    VTNG Family Programs
    KS&CB
    RCTAA
    Susan Demers

