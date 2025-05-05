Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pilsen Convoy of Liberty

    CZECH REPUBLIC

    05.04.2025

    Video by Kevin Payne  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. GI Reenactors participate in the Pilsen Liberation Festival Parade, May 4, 2025. The Liberation Festival is an annual event that brings over 50,000 spectators to Pilsen for the Liberation Parade, which consists of U.S. GI reenactors from Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States to commemorate the liberation of Pilsen on May 5th, 1945, three days before VE-Day. This Year marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation and end of World War Two in the European theater of operations.
    (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Location: CZ

    WWII
    StrongeEurope
    StrongerTogeather
    ToujoursPret
    WWII 80 in Europe
    WWIIHistory

