Pilsen Convoy of Liberty

U.S. GI Reenactors participate in the Pilsen Liberation Festival Parade, May 4, 2025. The Liberation Festival is an annual event that brings over 50,000 spectators to Pilsen for the Liberation Parade, which consists of U.S. GI reenactors from Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States to commemorate the liberation of Pilsen on May 5th, 1945, three days before VE-Day. This Year marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation and end of World War Two in the European theater of operations.

(U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)