US, multinational partners participate in instructional classes during African Lion 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/961498" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 2nd Security Forces Assistance Brigade and 207th Military Intelligence Brigade conduct classes on the Joint Planning Process and Joint Intelligence Preparation of the Operational Environment with members of the Ghana Armed Forces and other multinational partners during African Lion 2025 (AL25), May 5–16, 2025, in Tamale, Ghana. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Jon Cortez)



(00:00:00) LONG SHOT: Joint forces participate in classroom instruction of the Joint Planning Process

(00:04:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Ghana Armed Forces soldier writing notes

(00:07:17) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. and joint forces discuss map planning

(00:11:14) MEDIUM SHOT: Armed Forces of Liberia soldier asking question during class

(00:15:14) LONG SHOT: Classroom instruction

(00:19:14) CLOSE SHOT: Joint forces discuss map planning exercise

(00:22:31) MEDIUM SHOT: Joint forces discuss strategic planning

(00:27:42) MEDIUM SHOT: Ghana Armed Forces soldier writing notes

(00:31:42) MEDIUM SHOT: Joint forces discuss map planning exercise

(00:35:46) MEDIUM SHOT: Joint forces socialize on break

(00:39:46) CLOSE SHOT: U.S. Army soldier discuss map information with Ghana Armed Forces soldier

(00:45:58) LONG SHOT: U.S. Army soldier instructing class

(00:49:08) MEDIUM SHOT: Ghana Armed Forces soldiers paying attention

(00:52:08) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Army soldier gives input in map discussion with joint forces

(00:57:40) MEDIUM SHOT: Joint forces discuss map planning exercise

(01:01:44) MEDIUM/LONG SHOT: U.S. Army soldier instructing class

(01:05:38) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Army soldier gives input in map discussion with joint forces

(01:09:35) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Army soldier gives input in map discussion with joint forces

(01:14:20) CLOSE SHOT: Joint forces discuss map planning exercise

(01:19:29) MEDIUM SHOT: Ghana armed forces soldier gives input during map planning exercise

(01:22:52) MEDIUM SHOT: Joint forces discuss map planning exercise

(01:25:54) MEDIUM SHOT: Joint forces discuss map planning exercise