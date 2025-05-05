Pacific Spotlight - Camp Zama Soldier Spotlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Garrison Japan celebrates the upcoming 250th Army Birthday with this "Soldier Spotlight" highlighting Maj Sarah Doyle, U.S. Army Garrison Japan, Army Reserve Affairs Officer, why she joined and what makes her proud to be an American Soldier.

Video courtesy of Camp Zama Public Affairs, Ayako Watsuji (repackaged by AFN Tokyo for television broadcast)