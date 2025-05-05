U.S. Army Garrison Japan celebrates the upcoming 250th Army Birthday with this "Soldier Spotlight" highlighting Maj Sarah Doyle, U.S. Army Garrison Japan, Army Reserve Affairs Officer, why she joined and what makes her proud to be an American Soldier.
Video courtesy of Camp Zama Public Affairs, Ayako Watsuji (repackaged by AFN Tokyo for television broadcast)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 02:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|961493
|VIRIN:
|250503-F-XX000-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110979167
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Spotlight - Camp Zama Soldier Spotlight, by 94th Airlift Wing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
