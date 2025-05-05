Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Spotlight - Camp Zama Soldier Spotlight

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.02.2025

    Video by 94th Airlift Wing 

    AFN Tokyo

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan celebrates the upcoming 250th Army Birthday with this "Soldier Spotlight" highlighting Maj Sarah Doyle, U.S. Army Garrison Japan, Army Reserve Affairs Officer, why she joined and what makes her proud to be an American Soldier.
    Video courtesy of Camp Zama Public Affairs, Ayako Watsuji (repackaged by AFN Tokyo for television broadcast)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 02:35
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

