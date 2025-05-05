Balikatan 25: U.S., Philippines forces, provide aid to Barangay Dugui San Isidro, Virac, locals.

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alexander L. Nestor, an independent duty medical technician with the Combined Joint Civil-Military Operations Task Force, shares his experience during Exercise Balikatan 25 at the Dugui San Isidro Heath Center, Virac, Catanduanes, May 5, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Simon Saravia)
