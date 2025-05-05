Balikatan 25: U.S., Philippines forces, provide aid to Barangay Dugui San Isidro, Virac, locals

Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. service members provide dental and medical assistanceaid to the community of San Isidro during Exercise Balikatan 25 in Dugui San Isidro, Virac, Catanduanes, May 5, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Simon Saravia)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 01:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961480
|VIRIN:
|250504-M-HJ365-6499
|Filename:
|DOD_110978855
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|DUGUI, PH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
