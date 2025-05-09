Pacific News: May 9, 2025

MCAS Iwakuni hosts Friendship Day, MRF-D participates on Croix Du Sud, and Marines participate in a COMMSTRAT FTX.
|05.07.2025
|05.08.2025 00:40
|Package
|961476
|250508-F-FY105-2841
|DOD_110978820
|00:02:00
|JP
|0
|0
