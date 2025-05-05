U.S. Marines participating in balikatan 25 practice digging and holding defensive positions.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 00:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|961474
|VIRIN:
|250507-F-FY105-8726
|Filename:
|DOD_110978816
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 25 Defensive Positions, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.