Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 25 Defensive Positions

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    05.06.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Marines participating in balikatan 25 practice digging and holding defensive positions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 00:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 961474
    VIRIN: 250507-F-FY105-8726
    Filename: DOD_110978816
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 25 Defensive Positions, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download