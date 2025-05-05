U.S. Airmen assigned to the 8th Maintenance Group weapons standardization flight train weapon loading crews at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 1st, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 00:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|961471
|VIRIN:
|250501-F-NJ333-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110978770
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ammo weapon loading crew, by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.