    Balikatan 25: Counter Landing Live Fire Exercise

    PHILIPPINES

    05.02.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, a Transformation in Contact (TiC) enabled Battalion, and 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct a counter landing live fire in Northern Luzon, Philippines alongside U.S. Marines with the 3d Marine Littoral Regiment and Servicemembers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, in support of Exercise Balikatan 25, at Aparri, Cagayan Valley, Philippines, May 3, 2025. This exercise enhanced combined readiness by training U.S. and Philippine forces to counter a simulated adversary assault on key maritime terrain.

    Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 22:31
    Location: PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 25: Counter Landing Live Fire Exercise, by SSG Brenden Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Philippines
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    Balikatan 25
    BK25

