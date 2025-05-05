B-Roll:137th SOW Airmen load C-130J, departing from TRADEWINDS 25

Multi-capable Airmen assigned to the 137th Special Operations Wing mission sustainment team, Oklahoma Air National Guard, palletize gear and load into a 815th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules, during TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25), Puerto Rico, May 5, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners.(U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Erika Chapa)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 18:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961458
|VIRIN:
|250505-A-VM943-4998
|Filename:
|DOD_110978424
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|TT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
