    B-Roll:137th SOW Airmen load C-130J, departing from TRADEWINDS 25

    TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

    05.05.2025

    Video by Army South Courtesy Asset 

    U.S. Army South

    Multi-capable Airmen assigned to the 137th Special Operations Wing mission sustainment team, Oklahoma Air National Guard, palletize gear and load into a 815th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules, during TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25), Puerto Rico, May 5, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners.(U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Erika Chapa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 18:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961458
    VIRIN: 250505-A-VM943-4998
    Filename: DOD_110978424
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: TT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll:137th SOW Airmen load C-130J, departing from TRADEWINDS 25, by Army South Courtesy Asset, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    137th Special Operations Wing 137th SOW TRADEWINDS 25 TW25 Puerto Rico Agile Combat Employment

