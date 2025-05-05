Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Integrated Readiness: Teams integrate for base exercise

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Isabel Tanner 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    A U.S. Air Force 1st Special Operations Wing U-28 commander and a team commander detail a base exercise training held near Hurlburt Field, Florida, March 27, 2025. The team building exercise focuses on evaluating the teams’ intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, both tactically and organizationally, to ensure they can present a force prepared to conduct operations in any situation. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Isabel Tanner)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 16:51
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US

    Hurlburt Field
    1SOW
    Base Exercise

