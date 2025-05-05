Integrated Readiness: Teams integrate for base exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force 1st Special Operations Wing U-28 commander and a team commander detail a base exercise training held near Hurlburt Field, Florida, March 27, 2025. The team building exercise focuses on evaluating the teams’ intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, both tactically and organizationally, to ensure they can present a force prepared to conduct operations in any situation. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Isabel Tanner)