A U.S. Air Force 1st Special Operations Wing U-28 commander and a team commander detail a base exercise training held near Hurlburt Field, Florida, March 27, 2025. The team building exercise focuses on evaluating the teams’ intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, both tactically and organizationally, to ensure they can present a force prepared to conduct operations in any situation. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Isabel Tanner)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 16:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961450
|VIRIN:
|250325-F-ER856-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110978221
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Integrated Readiness: Teams integrate for base exercise, by A1C Isabel Tanner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
