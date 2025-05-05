Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Morón AB Hosts Translation Scholars for Training with Portuguese Airmen

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    05.07.2025

    Video by Patrick Focke 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    In February, the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, Portuguese Air Force, and the Spanish Air and Space Force came together for an Airfield Damage Repair (ADR) exercise at Morón AB, Spain. This successful engagement was made possible thanks to the invaluable support of Language Enabled Airman Program (LEAP) interpreters. These Airmen bridged language and cultural gaps, facilitated the swift exchange of knowledge and expertise, and helped forge a unified team of international forces.

    Managed by the Air Force Culture and Language Center (AFCLC), LEAP develops language-capable, cross-culturally adept service members across various career fields, equipping them with working-level foreign language skills. LEAP scholars play a crucial role in enhancing air and space power by serving as interpreters in key engagements with allies and partners, strengthening international relationships, improving interoperability, and deepening understanding of potential adversaries.

    During the ADR exercise, five Portuguese and seven Spanish LEAP scholars worked alongside their Portuguese and Spanish counterparts, ensuring clear communication and fostering seamless collaboration, driving the mission forward at every stage.

