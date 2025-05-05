Morón AB Hosts Translation Scholars for Training with Portuguese Airmen

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/961446" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In February, the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, Portuguese Air Force, and the Spanish Air and Space Force came together for an Airfield Damage Repair (ADR) exercise at Morón AB, Spain. This successful engagement was made possible thanks to the invaluable support of Language Enabled Airman Program (LEAP) interpreters. These Airmen bridged language and cultural gaps, facilitated the swift exchange of knowledge and expertise, and helped forge a unified team of international forces.



Managed by the Air Force Culture and Language Center (AFCLC), LEAP develops language-capable, cross-culturally adept service members across various career fields, equipping them with working-level foreign language skills. LEAP scholars play a crucial role in enhancing air and space power by serving as interpreters in key engagements with allies and partners, strengthening international relationships, improving interoperability, and deepening understanding of potential adversaries.



During the ADR exercise, five Portuguese and seven Spanish LEAP scholars worked alongside their Portuguese and Spanish counterparts, ensuring clear communication and fostering seamless collaboration, driving the mission forward at every stage.