Augmented & Virtual Reality: Saving the Navy Time & Money on Training

Training U.S. Navy submariners is getting easier thanks to augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies. At Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Keyport Division, in Keyport, Wash., engineers are using commercial gaming technology to produce simulations to teach sailors how to maintain the fleet. The applications save time and money , and they're familiar to sailors who play video games in their daily life. (DOD Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver & Katie Lange)
|05.07.2025
|05.07.2025 15:53
|Package
|961445
|250508-F-VS137-7105
|DOD_110978118
|00:02:03
|NAVAL UNDERSEA WARFARE CENTER DIVISION KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
|1
|1
