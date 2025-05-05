Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Augmented & Virtual Reality: Saving the Navy Time & Money on Training

    NAVAL UNDERSEA WARFARE CENTER DIVISION KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Training U.S. Navy submariners is getting easier thanks to augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies. At Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Keyport Division, in Keyport, Wash., engineers are using commercial gaming technology to produce simulations to teach sailors how to maintain the fleet. The applications save time and money , and they're familiar to sailors who play video games in their daily life. (DOD Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver & Katie Lange)

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Virtual Reality
    augmented reality
    U.S. Navy
    Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Keyport
    Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division

