Augmented & Virtual Reality: Saving the Navy Time & Money on Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/961445" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Training U.S. Navy submariners is getting easier thanks to augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies. At Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Keyport Division, in Keyport, Wash., engineers are using commercial gaming technology to produce simulations to teach sailors how to maintain the fleet. The applications save time and money , and they're familiar to sailors who play video games in their daily life. (DOD Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver & Katie Lange)