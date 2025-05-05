Forged Through Conflict: The Army Goes Rolling Along

Over the last 250 years, the Army has transformed itself to meet the needs of the Nation. Forged and tested through battles, the Army has been tested in combat and in peacetime through numerous conflict and humanitarian operations at home and abroad. Join us as we observe 250 years of Army evolution and excellence in this short video presentation.
There is no audio for this presentation. The material was researched in a concerted effort by the ASC History Office.
