Forged Through Conflict: The Army Goes Rolling Along

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/961436" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Over the last 250 years, the Army has transformed itself to meet the needs of the Nation. Forged and tested through battles, the Army has been tested in combat and in peacetime through numerous conflict and humanitarian operations at home and abroad. Join us as we observe 250 years of Army evolution and excellence in this short video presentation.



There is no audio for this presentation. The material was researched in a concerted effort by the ASC History Office.