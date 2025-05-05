Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forged Through Conflict: The Army Goes Rolling Along

    UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Video by Mark Struve 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Over the last 250 years, the Army has transformed itself to meet the needs of the Nation. Forged and tested through battles, the Army has been tested in combat and in peacetime through numerous conflict and humanitarian operations at home and abroad. Join us as we observe 250 years of Army evolution and excellence in this short video presentation.

    There is no audio for this presentation. The material was researched in a concerted effort by the ASC History Office.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 15:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 961436
    VIRIN: 250507-D-MU571-8277
    Filename: DOD_110978016
    Length: 00:12:50
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Forged Through Conflict: The Army Goes Rolling Along, by Mark Struve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

