Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rocky the Bulldog In-processes into Fort Stewart

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Anthony Herrera 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Rocky the Bulldog, the mascot for the 3rd Infantry Division, in-processes into Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 7, 2025. Rocky the Bulldog is the living embodiment of the 3rd Infantry Division mascot drawn and sold by Walt Disney to the 3ID in 1965. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Anthony Herrera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 15:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961430
    VIRIN: 250507-A-SA954-1001
    Filename: DOD_110977971
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rocky the Bulldog In-processes into Fort Stewart, by SGT Anthony Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ROTM #Fortstewart #army #bulldog #georgia #marne #3ID #mascot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download