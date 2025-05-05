Rocky the Bulldog In-processes into Fort Stewart

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/961430" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Rocky the Bulldog, the mascot for the 3rd Infantry Division, in-processes into Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 7, 2025. Rocky the Bulldog is the living embodiment of the 3rd Infantry Division mascot drawn and sold by Walt Disney to the 3ID in 1965. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Anthony Herrera)