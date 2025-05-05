Rocky the Bulldog, the mascot for the 3rd Infantry Division, in-processes into Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 7, 2025. Rocky the Bulldog is the living embodiment of the 3rd Infantry Division mascot drawn and sold by Walt Disney to the 3ID in 1965. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Anthony Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 15:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961430
|VIRIN:
|250507-A-SA954-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110977971
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Rocky the Bulldog In-processes into Fort Stewart, by SGT Anthony Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.