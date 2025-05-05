EOTG Conducts maritime TRAP course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and U.S. Navy Sailors with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 41 participated in a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel course off the coast of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 5, 2025. The Amphibious Raids Branch, Expeditionary Operations Training Group, conducted the waterborne TRAP operation to develop and standardize procedures for hoist operations in a maritime environment while utilizing the MV-22 Osprey and U.S. Navy rescue swimmers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Max Arellano)