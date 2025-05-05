EOTG Conducts maritime TRAP course

U.S. Marines with Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and U.S. Navy Sailors with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 41 participated in a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel course off the coast of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 5, 2025. The Amphibious Raids Branch, Expeditionary Operations Training Group, conducted the waterborne TRAP operation to develop and standardize procedures for hoist operations in a maritime environment while utilizing the MV-22 Osprey and U.S. Navy rescue swimmers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Max Arellano)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 15:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961426
|VIRIN:
|250505-M-UP561-7147
|Filename:
|DOD_110977924
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
