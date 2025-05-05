Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multinational Caribbean Task Force conducts cross-training to help increase interoperability

    TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

    04.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Symone Simon 

    U.S. Army South

    Members of the Caribbean Task Force conduct a strategic planning scenario for an in-brief during TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) at Tetron Bay, Trinidad and Tobago, April 30, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Symone Simon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 13:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961414
    VIRIN: 250430-A-YJ018-4869
    Filename: DOD_110977816
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: TT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multinational Caribbean Task Force conducts cross-training to help increase interoperability, by SSG Symone Simon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TW25, TRADEWINDS 25, CTF, Caribbean Task Force, Inoperability, U.S. Southern Command

