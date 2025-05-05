Multinational Caribbean Task Force conducts cross-training to help increase interoperability

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Caribbean Task Force conduct a strategic planning scenario for an in-brief during TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) at Tetron Bay, Trinidad and Tobago, April 30, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Symone Simon)