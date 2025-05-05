11th ATF Exercise 3.5

11th Air Task Force Airmen participate in a medical-based exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, May 1, 2025. Exercises test the reaction and response time of military members, allowing the team to learn and grow together. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 13:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|961410
|VIRIN:
|250506-F-NX073-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110977783
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
