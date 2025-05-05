Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th ATF Exercise 3.5

    DAVIS-MONTHAN, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Video by Airman Jaden Kidd 

    355th Wing

    11th Air Task Force Airmen participate in a medical-based exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, May 1, 2025. Exercises test the reaction and response time of military members, allowing the team to learn and grow together. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Jaden Kidd)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 13:18
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN, ARIZONA, US

    Air Force
    air power
    11th ATF

