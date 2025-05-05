PT Session with Sgt. Dakota Meyer

U.S. Marines and Sailors from across Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, conduct a physical training event with Medal of Honor recipient, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Dakota Meyer, on MCRD Parris Island, S.C., May 6, 2025. Meyer, one of the three Marine Corps Medal of Honor recipients during the Global War on Terror, spent the day aboard the depot speaking with Marines about his experiences, his decision to re-enlist back into the Marine Corps, and his Medal of Honor Award. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|05.06.2025
|05.07.2025 13:02
|Video Productions
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
