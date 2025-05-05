PT Session with Sgt. Dakota Meyer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/961405" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and Sailors from across Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, conduct a physical training event with Medal of Honor recipient, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Dakota Meyer, on MCRD Parris Island, S.C., May 6, 2025. Meyer, one of the three Marine Corps Medal of Honor recipients during the Global War on Terror, spent the day aboard the depot speaking with Marines about his experiences, his decision to re-enlist back into the Marine Corps, and his Medal of Honor Award. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)