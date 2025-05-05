Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PT Session with Sgt. Dakota Meyer

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines and Sailors from across Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, conduct a physical training event with Medal of Honor recipient, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Dakota Meyer, on MCRD Parris Island, S.C., May 6, 2025. Meyer, one of the three Marine Corps Medal of Honor recipients during the Global War on Terror, spent the day aboard the depot speaking with Marines about his experiences, his decision to re-enlist back into the Marine Corps, and his Medal of Honor Award. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 13:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961405
    VIRIN: 250506-M-JM917-1001
    Filename: DOD_110977750
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Marines
    Dakota Meyer
    ERR
    MCRDPI

