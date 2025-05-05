Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Hockey Organization 2025 Commandant's Cup

    MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Rajesh Harrilal 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1     

    U.S. Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Nicholas Robinson, a command duty officer at Coast Guard Sector Boston, speaks about the Coast Guard Hockey Organization. The organization has roots to the Coast Guard Cutters, a hockey team the Coast Guard fielded during World War 2. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Rajesh Harrilal)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 12:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961401
    VIRIN: 250501-G-OP320-1001
    Filename: DOD_110977731
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    USCG

