    USS Ralph Johnson Arrive in Diego Garcia

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    05.07.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (May 7, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) pulls into U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, May 7. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 12:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961398
    VIRIN: 250507-N-ZS816-7605
    Filename: DOD_110977677
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: IO

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    DESRON 15
    Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia
    USS Ralph Johnson
    DDG 114

