    3rd Infantry Division Conducts Counter-UAS Training Operations – Combined Resolve 25-02

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.06.2025

    Video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division operate the EnforceAir2 system during Combined Resolve 25-02 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center on Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, May 6, 2025. EnforceAir2 is a radio frequency-based counter-unmanned aerial system that detects, identifies, and takes control of hostile drones, allowing operators to ground, redirect, or recover enemy UAS without kinetic force. Combined Resolve is part of the Army’s “Transforming in Contact” initiative, which assesses the effectiveness of electronic warfare and counter-unmanned aerial systems, as well as how force structure changes and current tactics align with emerging technologies. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)
    Shot list:
    00:00:06:00 - U.S. Soldiers uncasing and setting up Enforce Air 2
    00:01:37:00 - U.S. Soldiers setting up Enforce Air 2 in a portable backpack
    00:02:04:00 - Enforce Air 2 takes control of drone

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 12:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961393
    VIRIN: 250506-A-UV911-4983
    PIN: 143543
    Filename: DOD_110977623
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Conducts Counter-UAS Training Operations – Combined Resolve 25-02, by PFC Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3ID
    EUCOM
    TiC
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve

