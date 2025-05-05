3rd Infantry Division Conducts Counter-UAS Training Operations – Combined Resolve 25-02

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division operate the EnforceAir2 system during Combined Resolve 25-02 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center on Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, May 6, 2025. EnforceAir2 is a radio frequency-based counter-unmanned aerial system that detects, identifies, and takes control of hostile drones, allowing operators to ground, redirect, or recover enemy UAS without kinetic force. Combined Resolve is part of the Army’s “Transforming in Contact” initiative, which assesses the effectiveness of electronic warfare and counter-unmanned aerial systems, as well as how force structure changes and current tactics align with emerging technologies. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)

Shot list:

00:00:06:00 - U.S. Soldiers uncasing and setting up Enforce Air 2

00:01:37:00 - U.S. Soldiers setting up Enforce Air 2 in a portable backpack

00:02:04:00 - Enforce Air 2 takes control of drone