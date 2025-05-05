Scheduled Virtual Visits

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Discover how easy it is to meet with your provider from the comfort of your home. In this 3-minute demonstration, an IACH nurse walks you through exactly how to access a Scheduled Virtual Visit—from booking your appointment to joining the video call using a secure link sent to your email, patient portal, or phone. Whether you're following up on labs, managing chronic conditions like diabetes or hypertension, or just looking for quick answers, this video shows how simple, secure, and convenient virtual care can be for you and your family.



Want to save time and skip the drive to the hospital? Watch this quick guide and learn how to connect virtually with your care team today.



Music title "Monomyth 3 -- This Things That Bind Us Here" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.