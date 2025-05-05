Scheduled Virtual Visits

Discover how easy it is to meet with your provider from the comfort of your home. In this 3-minute demonstration, an IACH nurse walks you through exactly how to access a Scheduled Virtual Visit—from booking your appointment to joining the video call using a secure link sent to your email, patient portal, or phone. Whether you're following up on labs, managing chronic conditions like diabetes or hypertension, or just looking for quick answers, this video shows how simple, secure, and convenient virtual care can be for you and your family.
Want to save time and skip the drive to the hospital? Watch this quick guide and learn how to connect virtually with your care team today.
Music title "Monomyth 3 -- This Things That Bind Us Here" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 11:47
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|961388
|VIRIN:
|250707-D-JU906-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110977492
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.