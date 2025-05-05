Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scheduled Virtual Visits

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Discover how easy it is to meet with your provider from the comfort of your home. In this 3-minute demonstration, an IACH nurse walks you through exactly how to access a Scheduled Virtual Visit—from booking your appointment to joining the video call using a secure link sent to your email, patient portal, or phone. Whether you're following up on labs, managing chronic conditions like diabetes or hypertension, or just looking for quick answers, this video shows how simple, secure, and convenient virtual care can be for you and your family.

    Want to save time and skip the drive to the hospital? Watch this quick guide and learn how to connect virtually with your care team today.

    Music title "Monomyth 3 -- This Things That Bind Us Here" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 11:47
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 961388
    VIRIN: 250707-D-JU906-1001
    Filename: DOD_110977492
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    TAGS

    telehealth
    access to care
    Virtual Health
    virtual visits
    Scheduled Virtual Visits

