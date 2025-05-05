Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines lead combined MAAWS range during TRADEWINDS 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

    05.03.2025

    Video by Sgt. John Russell 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Marine Corps infantrymen assigned to Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Marines Regiment, lead a combined M3E1 Multi-role Anti-armor Anti-personnel Weapon System (MAAWS) range at the Tucker Valley shooting range in Chaguaramas, Trinidad and Tobago, during TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) May 3, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. John Russell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 10:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961380
    VIRIN: 250503-A-DR075-2001
    Filename: DOD_110977318
    Length: 00:08:22
    Location: TT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 12
    High-Res. Downloads: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines lead combined MAAWS range during TRADEWINDS 25, by SGT John Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MAAWS
    M3 MAAWS Recoilless rifle
    U.S. Southern Command
    TW25
    TRADEWINDS 25
    TRADEWINDS 25U.S. Marine Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download