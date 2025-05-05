U.S. Marine Corps infantrymen assigned to Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Marines Regiment, lead a combined M3E1 Multi-role Anti-armor Anti-personnel Weapon System (MAAWS) range at the Tucker Valley shooting range in Chaguaramas, Trinidad and Tobago, during TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) May 3, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. John Russell)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 10:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961380
|VIRIN:
|250503-A-DR075-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110977318
|Length:
|00:08:22
|Location:
|TT
|Downloads:
|12
|High-Res. Downloads:
|12
This work, Marines lead combined MAAWS range during TRADEWINDS 25, by SGT John Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
