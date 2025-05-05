Paratroopers assigned to the 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, and Soldiers assigned to both the 1st Brigade Combat Team and 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) fly to Louisiana on May 6, 2025, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Paratroopers and Soldiers will fly into the Joint Readiness Training Center in preparation for a large-scale, long-range air assault for an upcoming training rotation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 09:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|961367
|VIRIN:
|250506-A-ID763-6990
|Filename:
|DOD_110977061
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 101st CAB Fly to JRTC Reel, by SSG Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.