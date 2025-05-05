Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st CAB Fly to JRTC Reel

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, and Soldiers assigned to both the 1st Brigade Combat Team and 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) fly to Louisiana on May 6, 2025, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Paratroopers and Soldiers will fly into the Joint Readiness Training Center in preparation for a large-scale, long-range air assault for an upcoming training rotation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 09:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 961367
    VIRIN: 250506-A-ID763-6990
    Filename: DOD_110977061
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st CAB Fly to JRTC Reel, by SSG Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    101st Airborne Division
    101st CAB
    Air Assault
    L2A2
    JRTC 25-07

