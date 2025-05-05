Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MP Night Shift

    GERMANY

    02.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Staff. Sgt. Zackary Walker, a military police officer assigned to 212th Military Police Company, 93d Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade, and Request for Forces unit for 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, conducts daily duties on patrol on 18 February 2025 in USAG Sembach, Germany.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 09:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961364
    VIRIN: 250218-A-PT551-7492
    Filename: DOD_110976999
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: DE

    Military Police
    Ever Vigilant
    First in Support
    Sword of Freedom
    Military Police and Corrections

