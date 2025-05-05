B-roll: R2BWC kayak and run in Harrisburg

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers competing in the Region II Best Warrior Competition test their fitness during a race consisting of a 2.1-mile kayak and 2.25-mile run in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, May 6, 2025. These competing Soldiers come from the Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia National Guards and will be tested on various essential Soldier skills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)