B-roll: R2BWC kayak and run in Harrisburg

U.S. Soldiers competing in the Region II Best Warrior Competition test their fitness during a race consisting of a 2.1-mile kayak and 2.25-mile run in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, May 6, 2025. These competing Soldiers come from the Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia National Guards and will be tested on various essential Soldier skills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 09:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961361
|VIRIN:
|250506-Z-IK914-1414
|Filename:
|DOD_110976996
|Length:
|00:11:19
|Location:
|HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
