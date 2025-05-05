Pacific Update: C-130J Transports NMESIS from Basco

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Medium-Range Missile Battery, 3rd Marine Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division transport the Navy-Marine Corps Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System on a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to 39th Airlift Squadron during Exercise Balikatan 25 in Basco, Philippines, April 28, 2025. This marks the inaugural deployment of the newly fielded Marine Corps weapon system to the Philippines and serves as a major milestone for the continuously developing U.S.-Philippine Alliance.