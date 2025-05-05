U.S. Marines with Medium-Range Missile Battery, 3rd Marine Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division transport the Navy-Marine Corps Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System on a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to 39th Airlift Squadron during Exercise Balikatan 25 in Basco, Philippines, April 28, 2025. This marks the inaugural deployment of the newly fielded Marine Corps weapon system to the Philippines and serves as a major milestone for the continuously developing U.S.-Philippine Alliance.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 02:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|961305
|VIRIN:
|250502-F-BH656-8518
|Filename:
|DOD_110976434
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Pacific Update: C-130J Transports NMESIS from Basco, by TSgt Nicole Leidholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
