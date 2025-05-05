Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Update: C-130J Transports NMESIS from Basco

    JAPAN

    05.01.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Marines with Medium-Range Missile Battery, 3rd Marine Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division transport the Navy-Marine Corps Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System on a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to 39th Airlift Squadron during Exercise Balikatan 25 in Basco, Philippines, April 28, 2025. This marks the inaugural deployment of the newly fielded Marine Corps weapon system to the Philippines and serves as a major milestone for the continuously developing U.S.-Philippine Alliance.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 02:17
    Length: 00:01:00
