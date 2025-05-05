Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    University of Maryland Global Campus holds graduation on Okinawa

    YOMITAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    AFN Okinawa

    Gregory Fowler, president of the University of Maryland Global Campus, speaks about a graduation ceremony held in Yomitan, Okinawa, Japan, April 19, 2025. More than 200 students walked in the ceremony out of the more than 1,200 students UMGC served across Asia, including active duty service members, their dependents and veterans. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

