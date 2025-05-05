University of Maryland Global Campus holds graduation on Okinawa

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/961302" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Gregory Fowler, president of the University of Maryland Global Campus, speaks about a graduation ceremony held in Yomitan, Okinawa, Japan, April 19, 2025. More than 200 students walked in the ceremony out of the more than 1,200 students UMGC served across Asia, including active duty service members, their dependents and veterans. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)