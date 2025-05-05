University of Maryland Global Campus holds graduation on Okinawa

Gregory Fowler, president of the University of Maryland Global Campus, speaks about a graduation ceremony held in Yomitan, Okinawa, Japan, April 19, 2025. More than 200 students walked in the ceremony out of the more than 1,200 students UMGC served across Asia, including active duty service members, their dependents and veterans. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
