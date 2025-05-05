U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron, Osan Air Base, conduct flight operations during Exercise Freedom Flag 25-1 at Gwangju Air Base, South Korea, April 28, 2025. Freedom Flag 25-1 is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Republic of Korea air forces, designed to enhance combined readiness through realistic and complex training scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 00:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|961301
|VIRIN:
|250428-M-HK148-1384
|Filename:
|DOD_110976304
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|GWANGJU AIR BASE, GWANGJU GWANG'YEOGSI [KWANGJU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Air Force F-16s conduct tactical training during Freedom Flag 25-1, by LCpl Micah Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
