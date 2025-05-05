Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force F-16s conduct tactical training during Freedom Flag 25-1

    GWANGJU AIR BASE, GWANGJU GWANG'YEOGSI [KWANGJU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    04.28.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron, Osan Air Base, conduct flight operations during Exercise Freedom Flag 25-1 at Gwangju Air Base, South Korea, April 28, 2025. Freedom Flag 25-1 is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Republic of Korea air forces, designed to enhance combined readiness through realistic and complex training scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 00:59
    Location: GWANGJU AIR BASE, GWANGJU GWANG'YEOGSI [KWANGJU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR

    MAG12, 1st MAW, Soaring, aviation, Freedom Flag 25-1, Jet

