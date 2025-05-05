U.S. Air Force F-16s conduct tactical training during Freedom Flag 25-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/961301" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron, Osan Air Base, conduct flight operations during Exercise Freedom Flag 25-1 at Gwangju Air Base, South Korea, April 28, 2025. Freedom Flag 25-1 is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Republic of Korea air forces, designed to enhance combined readiness through realistic and complex training scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)