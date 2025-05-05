IRON RADR exercise

Members of the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, Republic of Korea Army, and ROK Air Force participate in exercise IRON RADR at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 3-24, 2025. The team of civil engineers, logistics technicians, vehicle maintainers, explosive ordnance technicians and emergency medical responders worked together to repair craters in a damaged airfield pad enhancing U.S.-ROK partnership and displaying interoperability in action. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airmen Tallon Bratton)
04.23.2025
05.06.2025
|Video Productions
|961300
|250424-F-LA223-1001
|DOD_110976276
|00:03:53
OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|1
|1
