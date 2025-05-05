Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IRON RADR exercise

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.23.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten and Senior Airman Tallon Bratton

    51st Fighter Wing

    Members of the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, Republic of Korea Army, and ROK Air Force participate in exercise IRON RADR at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 3-24, 2025. The team of civil engineers, logistics technicians, vehicle maintainers, explosive ordnance technicians and emergency medical responders worked together to repair craters in a damaged airfield pad enhancing U.S.-ROK partnership and displaying interoperability in action. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airmen Tallon Bratton)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 23:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961300
    VIRIN: 250424-F-LA223-1001
    Filename: DOD_110976276
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    51st Fighter Wing
    51st Civil Engineer Squadron
    Rapid Airfield Damage Repair
    11th Engineering Battalion
    expedient shelters

