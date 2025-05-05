Under Water Egress Training Reel

U.S. Marines assigned to 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, undergo underwater egress training at the Camp Hansen aquatic center, Okinawa, Japan, May 1, 2025. Underwater Egress training is designed to certify Marines proficiency at emergency procedures in the event of a water landing onboard a military aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elijah Murphy) (The video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: DRUMLINE-ADVERTISING-ACTION-BEAT by future vision/stock.adobe.com)
