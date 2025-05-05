Under Water Egress Training Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, undergo underwater egress training at the Camp Hansen aquatic center, Okinawa, Japan, May 1, 2025. Underwater Egress training is designed to certify Marines proficiency at emergency procedures in the event of a water landing onboard a military aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elijah Murphy) (The video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: DRUMLINE-ADVERTISING-ACTION-BEAT by future vision/stock.adobe.com)