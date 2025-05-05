Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Project Convergence - Capstone 5, Scenario B

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kelvin Johnson 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    PC-C5 is an Army-hosted culminating experiment that allows Joint partners and Multinational allies to integrate people, equipment, and technologies to support continuous transformation efforts aimed at aggressively shaping how future warfighters will operate in fast-paced, high-tech., multi-domain environments. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kelvin Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 18:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961282
    VIRIN: 250417-A-BN574-9665
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110975829
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project Convergence - Capstone 5, Scenario B, by SGT Kelvin Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TiC
    Capstone 5
    PC-C5
    Project Convergence - Capstone 5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download