Project Convergence - Capstone 5, Scenario B

PC-C5 is an Army-hosted culminating experiment that allows Joint partners and Multinational allies to integrate people, equipment, and technologies to support continuous transformation efforts aimed at aggressively shaping how future warfighters will operate in fast-paced, high-tech., multi-domain environments. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kelvin Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 18:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961282
|VIRIN:
|250417-A-BN574-9665
|PIN:
|001
|Filename:
|DOD_110975829
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
