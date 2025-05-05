Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Project Convergence - Capstone 5, Scenario A

    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Alexander Henninger  

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Project Convergence - Capstone 5 (PC-C5) is an Army-hosted culminating experiment that allows Joint partners and Multinational allies to integrate people, equipment, and technologies to support continuous transformation efforts aimed at aggressively shaping how future warfighters will operate in fast-paced, high-tech., multi-domain environments. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Alexander Henninger)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 18:23
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US

    TiC
    project convergence
    Capstone 5
    PC-C5

