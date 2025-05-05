Project Convergence - Capstone 5, Scenario A

Project Convergence - Capstone 5 (PC-C5) is an Army-hosted culminating experiment that allows Joint partners and Multinational allies to integrate people, equipment, and technologies to support continuous transformation efforts aimed at aggressively shaping how future warfighters will operate in fast-paced, high-tech., multi-domain environments. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Alexander Henninger)
|03.19.2025
|05.06.2025 18:23
|Video Productions
|961281
|250319-A-LJ797-6858
|001
|DOD_110975763
|00:01:29
|FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|3
|3
