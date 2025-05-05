Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PNSY PROfile Ryan Pennell

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2025

    Video by Jordon Johnson and Joel Messer

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (March 11, 2025): This PROfile features sheet metal mechanic Ryan Pennell from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer and Jordon Johnson/released)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 15:43
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    TAGS

    shipyard
    submarine
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery
    Profile Series
    Submarine Mechanic

